Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $359.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.20 and a 200 day moving average of $393.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.60.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

