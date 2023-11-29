Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,278 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 700.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 96,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $798,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

