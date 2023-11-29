Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Short Interest Update

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DEMZ stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

About Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

