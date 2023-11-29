Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,589 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,474,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,290,000 after buying an additional 152,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,819,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,285.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $105,641. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.