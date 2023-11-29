Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 592.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Deswell Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Deswell Industries Price Performance

Shares of DSWL opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

About Deswell Industries

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%.

(Get Free Report)

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.