DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $788,730. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

