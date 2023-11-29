DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $10.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DISH Network

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 19,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

(Get Free Report

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.