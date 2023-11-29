Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree updated its Q4 guidance to $2.58-2.78 EPS.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

