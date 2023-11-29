Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-2.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after purchasing an additional 692,658 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

