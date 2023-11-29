Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. 77,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,126. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

