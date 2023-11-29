Dow Chemical Co. DE Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 684,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,407,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dow Chemical Co. DE owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 313.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,784,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $147.63. 1,047,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.