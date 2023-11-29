DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

