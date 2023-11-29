Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New $861,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Alphabet makes up 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,126 shares of company stock valued at $23,365,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

