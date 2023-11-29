Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLNG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

