Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 549.4% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Trading Up 5.9 %

DYNT opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

