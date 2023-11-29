Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the October 31st total of 320,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Eargo Trading Up 0.6 %

Eargo stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Eargo has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eargo by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the second quarter worth $39,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

