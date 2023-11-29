Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $58,359,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. 86,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,163. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

