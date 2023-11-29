Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,927. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

