Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX:EL8) Insider Andrew Bantock Buys 862,153 Shares

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX:EL8 – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Bantock acquired 862,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$146,566.01 ($97,063.58).
Elevate Uranium Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Elevate Uranium Company Profile
