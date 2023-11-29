Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX:EL8) Insider Andrew Bantock Buys 862,153 Shares

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX:EL8 – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Bantock acquired 862,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$146,566.01 ($97,063.58).

Elevate Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Elevate Uranium Company Profile

Elevate Uranium Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium deposits in Namibia and Australia. The company's projects include the Koppies, Hirabeb, Capri, Marenica, and Namib IV in Namibia. It also holds 100% interests in the Angela, Thatcher Soak, Oobagooma, and Minerva project areas, as well as the Bigrlyi, Malawiri, Walbiri, and Areva joint ventures in Australia.

