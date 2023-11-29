eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stake Boosted by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) by 218.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 473,100 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.83% of eMagin worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eMagin by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,317 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN remained flat at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.03.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

