Emera (EMRAF) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) is one of 33 public companies in the "Utilities – Regulated Electric" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Emera to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Emera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Utilities – Regulated Electric” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Utilities – Regulated Electric” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Emera pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Emera pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Utilities – Regulated Electric” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.1% and pay out 526.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emera N/A N/A N/A Emera Competitors 10.10% -4.17% 0.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Emera and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Emera N/A N/A 17.91 Emera Competitors $6.95 billion $906.57 million 182.49

Emera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Emera. Emera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Emera and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emera 0 1 0 0 2.00 Emera Competitors 187 884 641 5 2.27

Emera presently has a consensus target price of $61.40, indicating a potential upside of 74.43%. As a group, “Utilities – Regulated Electric” companies have a potential upside of 12.35%. Given Emera’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Emera is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Emera rivals beat Emera on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments. It generates electricity through coal-fired, natural gas and/or oil, hydro, wind, solar, petroleum coke, and biomass-fueled power plants. The company is also involved in the purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of natural gas; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas from Saint John, New Brunswick to consumers in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometer pipeline. As of December 31, 2022, the company's electric utilities served approximately 827,000 customers in West Central Florida; 541,000 customers in Nova Scotia; 133,000 customers in the island of Barbados; 19,000 customers in the Grand Bahama Island; and gas utilities and infrastructure served approximately 468,000 customers across Florida and 545,000 customers in New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

