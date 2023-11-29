Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Purchases $77,429.50 in Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 33,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $77,429.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,888,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emeren Group alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Shah Capital Management bought 99,219 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $232,172.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Shah Capital Management bought 168,795 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $384,852.60.

On Thursday, September 21st, Shah Capital Management bought 37,258 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $113,264.32.

On Monday, September 18th, Shah Capital Management purchased 74,260 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $227,235.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management purchased 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $214,041.52.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Shah Capital Management purchased 39,709 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $123,494.99.

On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,998.86.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Shah Capital Management purchased 34,493 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $114,516.76.

On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management purchased 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00.

Emeren Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.07. Emeren Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

Emeren Group ( NYSE:SOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,063,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Emeren Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emeren Group by 377.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 452,902 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Emeren Group by 101.3% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOL

Emeren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.