Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nov 29th, 2023

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.



Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Shares of EGIEY opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile



Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

See Also

