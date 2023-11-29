Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Shares of EGIEY opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

