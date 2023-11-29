Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Bought by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Enliven Therapeutics accounts for about 7.3% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. VR Adviser LLC owned about 5.42% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $45,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 197,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 854,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $163,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 197,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 854,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,072 shares of company stock worth $3,508,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ELVN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 3,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,343. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

