Enstar Group LTD Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Enstar Group LTD purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 778,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,066,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of Enstar Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI remained flat at $54.56 during trading on Wednesday. 737,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,234. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

