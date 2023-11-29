EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.54. 651,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,991. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $144.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.