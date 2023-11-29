Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,594 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $242,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

UNH stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $536.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $496.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $553.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.03.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

