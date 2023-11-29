Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 292,069 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,069 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CVS Health worth $158,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. 1,458,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,575,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

