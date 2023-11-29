Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,887 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of Nutrien worth $72,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after acquiring an additional 773,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after buying an additional 898,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,405,000 after buying an additional 1,332,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Nutrien by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after buying an additional 789,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 219,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

