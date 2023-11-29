Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $139,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. 294,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,711. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.