Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,095 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $139,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. 294,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,711. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

