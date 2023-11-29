Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of Yum! Brands worth $81,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.39.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 143,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,944. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

