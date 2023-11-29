Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,115,261 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,282,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,261 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AT&T worth $100,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 5,145,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,145,043. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

