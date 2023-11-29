Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 15,077 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.33% of Cummins worth $115,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.77.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.