Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 56,165 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Travelers Companies worth $75,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.01. The stock had a trading volume of 160,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,516. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

