Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119,506 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $109,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 49,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Walmart by 2,101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 840,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,110,000 after acquiring an additional 802,328 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Walmart by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,140,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,385,000 after acquiring an additional 179,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WMT traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $420.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.05. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock worth $346,566,109. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.