Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,493 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $72,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.60.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $359.88. The stock had a trading volume of 630,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

