Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,454 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp worth $80,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,541,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

