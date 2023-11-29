Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,427,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,858 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Bank of America worth $184,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,920,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,482,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

