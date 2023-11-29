Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $100.22 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,353 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.12% of Hasbro worth $100,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 49.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 278,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

