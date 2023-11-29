Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $105.24 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $254.17. 806,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,876. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $254.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.35. The company has a market capitalization of $473.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

