Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $115.71 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cummins worth $115,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,484,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,874,000 after purchasing an additional 98,286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Cummins by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,757 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,527,000 after buying an additional 168,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.81. 99,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

