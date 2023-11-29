Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $129.31 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $129,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.08. 231,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,392. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.