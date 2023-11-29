Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $159.32 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,961 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $159,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

MRK traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.44. 1,605,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

