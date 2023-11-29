Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $187.57 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021,770 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of AstraZeneca worth $187,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $197.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

