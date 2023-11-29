Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $235.98 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chevron worth $235,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

CVX stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.56. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

