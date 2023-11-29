Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $250.49 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises approximately 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.85% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $250,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 155,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,037. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

