Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $73.60 Million Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 2.04% of Lazard worth $73,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

LAZ traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 54,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

