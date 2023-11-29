Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $94.98 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 740,947 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ON Semiconductor worth $94,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 5.7 %

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,330. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

