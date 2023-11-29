Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,237 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of WEC Energy Group worth $70,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Ossiam lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 40.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $1,993,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.